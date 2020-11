HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said multiple homes were evacuated in the area of Haynes Avenue and Reuben Drive Sunday afternoon.

According to a Nixle alert, two blocks were evacuated just after noon due to an accident.

Huntsville Utilities was on the way and there was a heavy police presence.

HPD set up a perimeter around the block bordered by Haynes Avenue to the south, Reuben Drive to the west, Nixon Avenue to the north, and Penhall Drive to the east.