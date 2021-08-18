Garth Brooks cancels postponed concert, 4 additional shows amid latest COVID wave

Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Due to rising COVID-19 numbers, country star Garth Brooks has canceled a concert in Nashville that was rained out, along with four other shows as COVID cases continue to climb. About 350,000 tickets from the tour’s next five cities will be refunded.

Garth Brooks’ postponed concert at Nissan Stadium has now been canceled.

The Nashville concert, originally scheduled for July 31, was postponed due to strong storms.

According to the press release, anyone who bought tickets will receive a refund through Ticketmaster. The refund will be issued through the original method of payment used.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.” Garth Brooks

The other four canceled concerts are:

Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, scheduled for September 18th

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, scheduled for September 25th

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled for October 2nd

October 2nd Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, scheduled for October 9th

Brooks went on to say in the statement that he hopes to be back on tour by year’s end.

“With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide,” the statement read.

New concert dates are being sought for shows in 2022.