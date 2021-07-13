Gardendale police searching for ‘porch pirate’

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gardendale Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a burglary.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the woman shown in the photos stole a homeowner’s property off of their front steps. GPD released photos of the woman after the investigation found a camera next to the front door.

The logo on the suspect’s shirt has been blurred after contacting the business that made the shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Gardendale Police Department at (205) 631-5722.

