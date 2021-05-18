Gambling bill dies as Alabama legislative session ends

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers ended the 2021 legislative session without a vote on a gambling bill. The session concluded Monday night without a House vote on the Senate-passed lottery and casino bill.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said House leaders opted not to bring the bill up for debate on the busy final legislative day after negotiations fell apart earlier this month.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office  indicated she will only call a special session on the issue if lawmakers can reach an agreement.

