Gadsden woman arrested for Chemical Endangerment of a child

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a 19-year-old Gadsden woman has been arrested for Chemical Endangerment of a child.

Bailey Nicole Marshall was charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which substances are ingested, produced, or distributed, which is a felony, said Investigator Brandi Fuller.

While giving birth on August 5, Marshall tested positive for amphetamine and ecstasy.

The baby also tested positive for amphetamines.

The Department of Human Resources is involved in the case.

The infant has been placed in a safety plan.

Marshall’s bond has been set at $10,000 cash. Conditions of the bond require her to go through a drug treatment program and be supervised upon release.