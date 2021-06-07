Gadsden man charged with possession and production of child pornography

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — A Gadsden man is charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of production of child pornography, according to a press release from Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Nicholas Ryan Mosley, 23, was arrested on May 18 after authorities received a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

Investigator Brandi Fuller said after conducting an investigation, she was able to obtain a search warrant of Mosley’s residence.

When Etowah County Investigators and Rainbow City Police Dept. searched his property, Mosley had photos and videos of child pornography on his cell phone and on his laptop.

Mosley was taken into custody and booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

He was released on May 21, with conditions such as: no internet, no social media, no unsupervised contact with any child under 18 years old, and he was to be monitored by Etowah Community Corrections.