Gadsden man charged with 11 counts of child porn possession

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 35-year-old Gadsden man was arrested earlier this month on 11 counts of child porn possession.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said John Chad Thomas Carroll was arrested on June 2 after a search warrant was executed at a home on Turrentine Ave. in Gadsden.

Investigator Fuller said the investigation began following a cyber tip from ALEA’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Carroll is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on $220,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and Sheriff Horton said additional charges are expected.