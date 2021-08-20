Gadsden man arrested on Burglary charges in Etowah County

GADSDEN, Ala. – Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton confirmed one man has been arrested for Burglary and Theft of Property.

Kristopher Shane Moon, 47, of Gadsden has been charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property, both of which are felonies, said Investigator Shannon Thomas.

A press release from the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office says Moon allegedly went to a residence, broke into the back door, and stole a large duffel bag containing collectible knives, motion cameras, and other unnamed collectibles.

Moon is currently incarcerated on numerous charges without bond, including a bond revocation.

