Gadsden Job Corps helps young people find jobs during pandemic

GADSDEN, Ala. – Around 22 million jobs are believed to have been wiped out during the pandemic. September unemployment rates revealed only a little more than half of those jobs have returned, so it is still a competitive job market.

The Gadsden Job Corps center is a no-cost education and career technical training program. It is managed by the U.S. Department of Labor and it’s specifically aimed to help people ages 16 to 24. They offer career, technical and academic training.

If you have your GED great, if not they will help you get it.

The Job Corps certifies people in trades ranging from material handling, forklift offering, healthcare and marketing. They say the sky is the limit.

Lela Jewell an admissions counselor for the school says they don’t just train student’s they help them step into the next chapter. “We have an intricate part of our team which is the career transition specialist so once they finish the program his sole responsibility is to place them,” she says. “Whether that looks like getting advanced training, going into the military or or even getting them a job. So, our whole goal and purpose is to change the trajectory of anyone’s life.”

Jewell say the job corps is an opportunity for those who may feel like they have nowhere to turn. “Growing up I thought Job Corps was a place for bad people. But it really, really isn’t. You may not be successful in a school setting , you may not be successful with having 30 people in a classroom,” says Jewell.

She says Job Corps gives you the benefit of having one-on-one instruction. It is also great for those who don’t have the money to go to school and also do not want to take out loans. The program is free; even room and board can be covered.

Jewell says she relates to students who are considering enrolling in the Job Corps because she too has face hardships. “When I interview candidates for Job Corps, I need to be able to see life as they see it,” she says. “I need to ensure that we are on the same page.”

Covid-19 hasn’t slowed the job center down but it has changed the way they operate. They are doing everything virtually.

Normally, students would stay at the Gadsden’s Job Corps Campus. But now, they are training student’s remotely. The Gadsden Job Corps takes in new students every Wednesday.

To learn more you can visit the Gadsden Job Corps website. Or call Lela Jewell at 256-384-4205.