Fyffe to host 16th Annual UFO Days

Fyffe UFO Days is officially returning this Saturday after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Fyffe UFO Days | Facebook.com)

FYFFE, Ala. — The Town of Fyffe will host the 16th annual UFO Days on Saturday, August 28.

Promising an “unforgettable family outing,” the festival returns this weekend after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the Town of Fyffe stated masks would be encouraged, but not required at the event.

“We would like to encourage everyone to be safe and be conscious of others and social distance,” the town said in a statement. “We will do our best to keep everything sanitized to the best of our ability. We hope you enjoy the 16th annual UFO Days festival!”

The event boasts live music, inflatables, face painting, train rides, food and arts vendors, antique cars, and hot air balloons.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. with entertainment beginning at 10 a.m.

This year’s tentative live music schedule includes:

10 a.m.: David Dawson and Tami Avans (K&D Productions)

11 a.m.: J.T. Clark and Jay Jenkins

12 p.m.: Logan Graves and Meagan McGatha

1 p.m.: Country Case

3 p.m.: Danny Lee

4 p.m.: Nature’s Way

5 p.m.: Willie Underwood and Family

6 p.m.: Still Kickin’

8 p.m.: Brandon Elder

For more information, visit www.fyffecitylimits.com or Fyffe UFO Days on Facebook.