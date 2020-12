TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Congratulations are in order for the Fyffe Red Devils! The Red Devils took on Montgomery Catholic Thursday beating them 21 to 16.

This championship game marked the third straight title win for the North Alabama team. But the Red Devil’s first win in 3A.

