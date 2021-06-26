Funeral service set for Madison County teen killed in I-65 crash

This photo taken Sunday, June 20, 2021, shows the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch in Camp Hill, Ala., which suffered a loss of life when their van was involved in a multiple vehicle accident Saturday, June 19, 2021, resulting in eight people in the van perishing. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The funeral service for a Madison County teen who was one of 10 people killed in a car crash on I-65 in Butler County is set to take place Sunday.

According to her obituary, 17-year-old Dana Marie Norman from Huntsville was on her way home from a trip to Gulf Shores with the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch when the bus she was riding in crashed on I-65.

Her obituary said she loved with all her heart and she would be the first to volunteer to help. She had a love for adventure and fear did not know Dana or maybe fear was afraid of her.

She studied tae kwon do for years, played the guitar and sang often.

Dana was part of the Madison County High School Marching Band and the Reeltown High School Marching Band. She also worked at New Waters Blueberry Farm.

The celebration for Dana’s life will be held Sunday, June 27 in Huntsville.