Funeral homes deal with spike in deaths due to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – New numbers released this week show in the U.S., the number of people who have died from COVID-19 has officially surpassed that of the Spanish flu, making it America’s deadliest pandemic.

Alabama is no exception, marking more total deaths in 2020 than any other year in state history – and for all of the families impacted, the next step is laying their loved ones to rest.

Funeral homes are there to help families say goodbye. They say that’s still their main priority, even as they face challenges they never thought they would.

Those at Serenity Funeral Home in Huntsville said they don’t have exact numbers, but Managing Director Jackie Brown thinks services have at least doubled since the pandemic started. She says death certificates confirm, victims of the virus are now their main burials.

From bringing on additional staff to offering virtual services, she says they’re doing all they can to keep up. Brown also says this spike is something they have never seen before – and while last year was a challenge, this year has been even worse for a new reason: demand for essential items like caskets and printed obituaries far outweighs supply.

“Initially we were able to call our vendors and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to order this in this particular color or this particular size. Now it’s a matter of ‘what do you have available?'” said Brown. “The turnaround time may be a little slow, or there are instances of us having to wait on the delivery where we actually have to go and pick that casket up or we actually have to go pick those printing materials up versus waiting on those to be delivered to us.”

When asked when she thinks supply will catch up to demand, Brown says right now, she actually expects things to get worse before they get better.

She says the main priority though is still making sure each family is taken care of, and they will continue doing what it takes to give them exactly what they want.