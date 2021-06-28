Funeral held for Huntsville girl killed in fiery I-65 crash that left 10 dead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — A funeral was held on June 27 for a Madison County teen who was killed in last weekend’s horrific crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County that left 10 people dead.

Dana Marie Norman was remembered as a vibrant young woman who loved music and “Knew that we only have this moment in time.”

Services were held at Huntsville’s Berryhill Funeral Home where family, friends and the community came out to remember the 17-year-old from Huntsville.

She was laid to rest at Rice Cemetery in New Market.