Funeral arrangements set for Alabama A&M University grad Jelani Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Funeral arrangements have been set for Alabama A&M graduate Jelani Day.

A celebration of life is set for Saturday, October 9, the public is invited Day’s family announced on the Justice for Jelani Day Facebook page.

The service will start at 12 p.m. at the Danville High School auditorium (202 East Fairchild Street, Danville, Illinois 61832).

The public can send flowers to Leek and Son’s Funeral Home (304 East Williams Street, Danville, Illinois) or donate to the family’s GoFundMe.

A memorial service is also being held for Day at the Alabama A&M Univeristy quad Wednesday, October 6 at 6:11 p.m.

Day was reported missing by a faculty member at Illinois State University in late August after he had not shown up for class for several days. His last known location was at Beyond Hello in Bloomington at 9:21 a.m. Aug. 24.

His body was found in an Illinois river on September 4 and identified as Day on September 23 after a forensic dental identification and DNA testing. Officials are still investigating his death.

News 19 previously reported Day’s fraternity brothers had created an online petition calling investigations into Day’s death by both federal and state authorities.

The petition states:

Jelani is loved and represents the absolute best of our beloved fraternity; therefore, bringing those responsible for this heinous act to justice is not a request but a demand. The person(s) responsible for Jelani’s death is now walking our community free, and we will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice. THE NU EPSILON CHAPTER OF OMEGA PSI PHI FRATERNITY INC, ALABAMA A&M UNIVERSITY