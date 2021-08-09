Funeral arrangements set for 10-year-old boy killed in murder-suicide

HARVEST, Ala. — Funeral arrangements were set for the 10-year-old boy killed in the murder-suicide in Harvest on August 6.

Tate Buening’s celebration of life will be held at Legacy Chapel Funeral Hume & Crematory on August 14 at 5 p.m.

Tate Buening, 10, was murdered by his father, Brian Buening, in a murder-suicide at his home in Harvest on Friday.

Following the service, there will be a lantern release around 7 p.m.

Tate’s mother asked if anyone would like to hand-write a letter, send a picture, or type an email to Tate to send them to tatebuening24@gmail.com. She plans to make a book of them and send them up with the lanterns.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Tate’s family to help cover costs, you can donate here.