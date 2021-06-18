Funeral arrangements made for Albertville workplace shooting victim

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Three days after a deadly workplace shooting rocked the city of Albertville, funeral arrangements have now been made for one of the victims.

Michael Lee Dobbins and David Lee Horton were killed and two others, Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, were critically injured when Andreas Deon Horton shot them while at work.

The gunman was found in Guntersville a several hours later after killing himself.

David Lee Horton will be remembered Saturday during a memorial service in the city. A celebration of Horton’s life will be held Saturday, June 19 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Fine Arts Center in Albertville.

Dobbins’ family will have a private funeral.

Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd remain in Erlanger Hospital. You can find more information on how to donate toward funeral and hospital costs for the victims here.