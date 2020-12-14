Funeral arrangements for Sheriff Mike Blakely’s wife released

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A celebration of life will be held Sunday for the late wife of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

The service for Debbie McElyea Blakely will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 in the Tanner High School gymnasium. Visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the gymnasium’s capacity will be held at 20 percent of capacity due to Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Debbie Blakely died Sunday afternoon.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the Debbie Blakely Memorial Scholarship Fund through MTM Educational Enrichment. Donations can be made in person through Heather McFarland at PNC Bank on Highway 72 in Athens, or mailed to MTM Educational Enrichment, c/o Debbie Blakely Memorial Scholarship Fund, 112 Market Street West, Athens, AL 35611.

The family also is requesting donations to Hospice of Limestone County.