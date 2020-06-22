Fundraising for inclusive universal playground in Huntsville goes virtual

MADISON, Ala.- Huntsville is soon be home to one of only two universal playgrounds in the state.

The nearly million-dollar Cove Universal Playground is designed to be a place where children of all abilities can play together with no barriers.

“It’s going to be a big attraction hopefully for people not just from Huntsville, but North Alabama and even across the state,” said Outreach Co-Chair Chris Anne Causey.

The Cove Universal Playground is community funded and board members said they’re still trying to raise money for phase one. But with the COVID-19 pandemic hindering fundraising efforts, they’ve changed their approach.

“We had a lot of events planned for this spring that we had to revamp and regroup and think about how we were going to do those, so we’ve taken them online,” Causey said.

An event that is now online, virtual a Touch-a-Truck Tuesdays.

“Companies and local utilities and firetrucks and Coast Guard people from kind of all over the country are giving kids and families the opportunity to go to a virtual touch-a-truck that they can go back and watch again and again,” Causey said.

Phase one is estimated to be $650,000. The touch-a-truck videos are free to watch, but donations are encouraged.

“They are completely free to view. We are just asking that if you enjoy the videos that you would share them with their friends and donate to the playground in any way you are able to,” Causey said.

Cove Universal Playground is being built off Taylor Road in Hampton Cove near the new recreation center. The goal is to open up phase one of the playground at the same time the recreation center opens in the fall of 2020.

If you would like to help fund the playground, no amount is too little. You can make a donation to the Cove Universal Playground online.

Your tax-deductible donation to the Cove Universal Playground will have a direct impact on enriching the lives of children and caregivers in the community. Use the link below to donate through their partner, Operation Green Team.

Follow the steps below:

Navigate to the Operation Green Team website Click on “Donate” on the main page Select a donation amount and complete all required information In the “Special Designation” field, note CUP as the benefactor Click “Submit”