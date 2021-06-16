Fundraisers created for Albertville shooting victim funeral expenses, medical bills

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Some of the families impacted by the mass shooting at the Mueller manufacturing plant in Albertville Tuesday morning have started fundraisers to pay for funeral expenses and hospital bills.

Michael Lee Dobbins and David Lee Horton were killed and two others, Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, were critically injured when Andreas Deon Horton shot them while at work.

The gunman was found in Guntersville a several hours later after killing himself.

Dobbins’ family is now asking for financial assistance in paying for funeral expenses, and Sampson’s family needs help with hospital bills.

