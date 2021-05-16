Fundraiser to make Madison playground inclusive for all children

MADISON, Ala. – A major fundraising push is on to transform one of Madison’s most popular playgrounds into a more inclusive space for all children.

Madison Visionary Partners co-hosted a fundraiser Saturday at the Yellowhammer Brewery to raise money for the Kids Kingdom Fund.

The Madison Disability Advocacy Board, which is also sponsoring the campaign, said the goal is to renovate the play space so that it can accommodate the need of all children. Organizer said the renovated space will also help children develop social and motor skills.

“With the current state of playgrounds like this, it really leaves out a lot of people so we want them to be able to play side by side, enjoy one another’s company, and really get the same experience that any child deserves,” said Matt McLellan with the Madison Disability Advocacy Board.

Yellowhammer Brewery also chipped in by donating one dollar from every pint sold of its new summer lagers.

If all goes well, organizers said they hope to break ground on the inclusive playground in 2022.

Donations can be made on the Kids Kingdom website.