FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fultondale police officer was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning along I-65 NB just past the Walker Chapel Road exit.

According to Fultondale Fire Chief McKenzie, the officer was assisting a stranded driver whose vehicle was stalled on the interstate at the time of the incident. McKenzie said another vehicle was driving towards the scene of the crash and struck the back of the Fultondale officer’s vehicle, which propelled the vehicle into the officer and driver of the stalled vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle and the two people struck were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Fultondale Police Chief Walker said the officer’s ankle was broken in two places and is getting surgery.

ALEA will take over the investigation.