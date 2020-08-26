Full Moon BBQ preparing to open Huntsville location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Full Moon BBQ is preparing to open its 16th location this fall in Huntsville.

The restaurant’s owners are currently renovating their future home, which is in the building at Memorial Parkway and University Drive that was previously home to Royal Rose.

When it’s complete the owners, Ajlo Foods, said the 7,000-square-foot restaurant will feature a dining room and also a 60-person event space that can serve as dining overflow to keep the restaurant within COVID-19 distancing guidelines.

Full Moon BBQ was started in 1986. Its other locations are primarily in the Birmingham area.

Full Moon BBQ Huntsville will be hiring 70 employees for the new location. Applicants can send

resumes to jeff@ajlofoods.com.