Frozen shrimp recalled due to salmonella concerns

A company is recalling certain brands of frozen cooked shrimp after they were linked to several cases of salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

Avanti Frozen Foods sold the shrimp under brand names including 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea CWNO, Hannaford, Meijer, Honest Catch, Open Acres and Waterfront Bistro.

The affected packages were imported between December 2020 and February 2021 but may have been sold in stores more recently, according to the FDA. Some of the packages may come with cocktail sauce.

The reported cases linked to the shrimp were in Arizona and Nevada, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the shrimp was sold nationwide. Two of those confirmed cases resulted in hospitalizations.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Symptoms can start anywhere from six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria and according to the CDC, most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

The affected brands are:

CENSEA, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, tail off shrimps IQF – 2 pound pouch, frozen. Codes 140313D, 140314D, 140315D, 140316D – Expiration dates 5/7/2022, 5/8/2022, 5/9/2022, 5/10/2022

CHICKEN OF THE SEA Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce – 16 ounce polythene trays, frozen. Codes 91AS/02UN/216, 91AS/03UN/217 – Expiration dates 5/1/2022, 5/2/2022

HONEST CATCH Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF – 1 pound printed poluthene pouch, frozen. Code 3150-GFF – Expiration date 11/9/2022.

CWNO , Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF – 7 pound printed polythene pouch, frozen. Codes 91AS/06UN/220D, 91AS/07UN/221C, 91AS/23HN/206B, 91AS/24HN/207 – Expiration dates 1/23/2022, 1/24/2022, 2/6/2022, 2/7/2022

HANNAFORD, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF – 1 pound printed polythene pouch, frozen. Codes AVF 30920 EF, AVF 31020 EF – Expiration dates 10/25/2022, 10/26/2022

WATERFRONT BISTRO, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce – 16 ounce polythene tray, frozen. Codes 20305, 20306 – 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022

OPEN ACRES, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF – 1 pound printed polythene pouch, frozen. Codes 02572 0307 11, 02572 0308 11 – Expiration dates 11/2/2022, 11/3/2022

365, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF – 2 pound printed polythene pouch, frozen. Codes 91AS/29HN/212B, 91AS/30HN/213 – Expiration dates 4/29/2022, 4/30/2022

MEIJER, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF – 1 pound printed polythene pouch, frozen. Codes 29720 49982, 29820 49982, 30220 50736, 30320 50736, 30520 49486, 30620 49486, 30920 50737, 31020 50737 – Expiration dates 10/22/2022, 10/23/2022, 10/27/2022, 10/28/2022, 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022, 11/3/2022, 11/4/2022

More information is available on the FDA website.

Anyone who purchased the affected packages can return them to the store where they bought them for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call the company at +914023310260 or +914023310261 anytime between 10 a.m.-4 p.m., GMT +5.5.