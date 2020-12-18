Frosty Friday morning, still chilly in the afternoon!

It never warmed up much Thursday. The morning started out in the 20s and low-30s, and the temperature only rose to around 37ºF in Fayetteville and 43ºF in Huntsville by mid-afternoon.

Friday starts colder but ends up a little less cold!





Expect a hard freeze in the morning followed up by a mostly sunny sky through midday; temperatures make a jump from the 20s to near 50ºF in the afternoon with a light wind. Patchy high, thin cirrus clouds drift in throughout the day, and the sky becomes cloudier Friday night and Saturday ahead of a weak front and a wave of showers for the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend

Don’t worry about a ‘rainy’ weekend. There will be some rain, but most of it in Alabama and Tennessee happens Saturday night and Sunday morning: leaving prime weekend time cool and mostly dry.

A few sprinkles or light showers could develop as early as 5 PM Saturday; however, what limited rainfall we get will be gone by midday Sunday.

Expect around a quarter to a half-inch of rain this weekend, and then it dries out a little as we warm up substantially to start the week of Christmas!

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)