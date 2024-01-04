HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dana Bradley began her weight loss journey back in the pandemic years after a life-altering diagnosis from her doctor.

“I was the girl that almost failed P.E. because I couldn’t run the mile,” said Bradley. “Now I run six miles a day.”

In March 2020, Bradley went to her doctor and found out that she weighed nearly 300 pounds, as her doctor delivered the unsettling news.

“The doctor pretty much gave me a scenario of me dying pretty early in life and leaving my kids without a mom. My mom died when I was 14 because she neglected her health,” said Bradley.

Bradley didn’t want her teenage kids to go through the same thing

“I remember sitting in my car thinking to myself I have a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old at that time. I don’t want to leave them to navigate life without me,” said Bradley.

So she started from square one, seeking out YouTube workout videos, a nutritionist, and eventually adding weights and running to her regimen. Bradley seemed to be heading in the right direction and beginning to stay on track but her journey wasn’t without obstacles.

“I was a very big Coca-Cola addict, sugar was my go-to. I actually didn’t even own a pair of tennis shoes. I had to go to Walmart to buy me a $15 pair of tennis shoes for the next morning. The one thing that was very difficult for me was finding support in that close-knit community that I didn’t really have.”

In the end, she lost 154 pounds. Now, she’s upgraded her running shoes for high heels and a crown, and she will represent Alabama in the Mrs. International pageant come July.

“Did I think I’d be here right now, doing this interview, or even being Mrs. Alabama International? Not a chance!” Bradley said. “I just want people to know that there’s hope out there, that it’s never too late to start your journey whether that be in a relationship, your career, or weight loss or fitness.”

Bradley is also going to be on the runway at New York Fashion Week this February, walking for Marc Defang.