Friday marks the Apollo 13 mission landing

(WHNT) – “Houston, we have a problem.”

Famous words that now echo across NASA history. These words came out of the Apollo 13 mission that launched 50 years ago.

This was the third planned moon landing mission.

April 17th marks the anniversary of the crew’s successful landing— after an oxygen tank in the service module failed just two days into the mission.

A team from Kennedy Space Center in Houston worked with astronauts James Lovell, John Swigert, and Fred Haise jr.— as they tried to identify the issue.

The apollo 13 crew said they heard a bang.

Lovell noted he was able to see out of the hatch gas venting from the spacecraft. Ultimately, the oxygen tank in the service module failed— and read that the quantity in oxygen tank number two read zero, 14 minutes after the incident.

Less than an hour after the bang— the team’s mission was redirected to abandon the moon mission, and get back to earth as quickly— and safely as possible.

After landing— an investigative review board found fault with preflight testing of the oxygen tank, and that Teflon as placed inside it.