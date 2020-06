Our weather could not be more perfect for Friday, June 19 – because it’s National Flip Flop Day.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, — it falls on the third Friday of June every year.

It’s a day to celebrate and show off the minimal footwear or a good excuse to pamper your toes with a pedicure.

National Flip Flop Day was created by Tropical Smoothie Cafe in 2007 to celebrate the smoothie shop’s 10th anniversary.