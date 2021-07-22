Friday: Hazy and hot weather here to stay

The haze lingers, and some patchy fog develops overnight. Lows drop to the 70s, and it gets hot again on Friday: in the low-90s with a limited chance of a storm.

Smoke from western wildfires caught up in the upper-air flow around the US made it into Tennessee Wednesday, and it now hangs in the sky over Alabama, too.

That will keep the sky looking grayish through Friday, and it suppresses shower and thunderstorm action.

Patchy morning fog burns off quickly, and it gets hot! That hot, humid air has nothing to help stir up storms, so any that develop will be few and far between (but still heavy where they happen).

Is that smoke/haze harmful?

Huntsville’s estimated AQI (Air Quality Index) Thursday was 54 (moderate). The primary pollutant was PM2.5 (particulate matter…like smoke). Ozone was 49 (good).

While the smoke and other PM2.5 contributors could cause some very respiratory-sensitive groups some trouble, most people will not have any real trouble from it in Alabama. The mountains of northeast of Alabama have a higher concentration of smoke and a more serious problem for those with severe allergies, asthma, etc.

Friday’s AQI forecast from AirNow.gov

-Jason

