FreshPoint offering free produce to families in need at 3 different market locations Saturday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – FreshPoint is setting up markets at Domaine South, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe in Huntsville, and Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe in Madison to help families who need food.

There will be 250 cases of fresh, free produce at each location. According to the post, FreshPoint has a warehouse full of produce that will start to go bad if not put to good use.

Taziki’s Huntsville and Taziki’s Madison will open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Domaine South location will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Their goal is to feed any family in need, with a special emphasis on our hospitality family that they work with on a daily basis, and who are hit especially hard during this time.