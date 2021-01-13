Freezing Fog Advisory Until 9am Wednesday Morning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) -- Tuscaloosa Police say more than 5,000 students and football fans swarmed the streets near the University of Alabama campus on the strip Monday after the Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Mayor Walt Maddox says he was upset about the large group gathering, just a few days ago the Mayor announced block parties on the strip would not be permitted because of COVID-19.