Freezing Fog Advisory Until 9am Wednesday Morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Weather Service has issued a **FREEZING FOG ADVISORY** for the Tennessee Valley through 9am Wednesday morning.

Text From National Weather Service in Huntsville:

Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-
Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,
Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg,
Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,
and Cowan
100 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.

* WHERE...All of North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
  and potential frost on bridges.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.

Use extra caution on the way to work and school. Bridges and overpasses will be slick. Here is a look at some the visibilities early this morning. These will fluctuate through 9am. Be aware any location can drop below mile at anytime. 

As of 3am – These fluctuate all morning and can drop below one mile at anytime.

Connect with me!
Facebook: BenSmithWHNT
Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click Here To Send Us Your Photo

Latest News

More News