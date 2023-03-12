Colder air will filter into the region for the start of the coming week, leading to overnight sub-freezing low temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the area beginning late Monday night and continuing through Tuesday morning.
All counties in the light blue color above are included in this watch.
A dip in the jet stream is what will lead to arctic cold air being ushered into the region. Low temperatures are forecast to fall below the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures this cold will damage crops and other sensitive vegetation that has started to grow already this season.
Take these necessary precautions now to protect those sensitive plants. if you have small pot plants outdoors consider covering them or bringing them indoors. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest information!