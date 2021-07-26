Free school supplies for Limestone County students

ATHENS, Ala. – Limestone County Churches Involved (LCCI) will be giving away school supplies for Athens and Limestone County students on Saturday, July 31.

The local nonprofit recently held a drive to collect the school supplies for low-income families, where anyone could drop off donations for the giveaway.

School supplies including backpacks, binders, notebooks, crayons and other basics will be given away from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Revival Center at 303 Washington Street in Athens.

LCCI aims to provide kids with the back-to-school basics so their families can focus on other things, knowing how much a child’s confidence can change just having the right supplies.

A photo ID will be required to pick up the items, but a current utility bill will also be accepted.

For more info on the event, or to learn more about LCCI, click here.