Free prostate cancer screenings held at the Madison County Health Department on July 13

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Madison County Health Dept. is hosting a free prostate cancer screening clinic on July 13 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. They invite men 40 years of age and older to participate.

Screening for prostate cancer involves a simple blood test called a PSA that measures the level of protein called prostate-specific antigen in the blood. A physical examination, called a digital rectal exam or DRE, is also given to detect prostate cancer.

Together, these tests take about 10 minutes to perform and could save a man’s life.

Prostate cancer will affect 1 in 6 American men during their lifetime and is the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States.

Age and race are the strongest risk factors for prostate cancer. African-American men are

at special risk for the disease, with the highest rate of prostate cancer in the world.

Studies show 1 in 4 African-American men will get prostate cancer sometime in their life and

are more than twice as likely to die of the disease as white men.

Early detection and treatment are key factors in addressing prostate cancer.

At the screening clinic, face masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced. No appointments needed.

The address for the clinic is 301 Max Luther Drive N.W. in Huntsville, Alabama.

For more information about the screening, contact the Madison County Health Dept. at (256)-539-3711.