Free online ACT prep available for Tennessee high school students

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Department of Education and the University of Tennessee at Martin are offering free online workshops to help students prepare for the ACT, one of the standard college entrance exams.

The courses begin this summer and are designed for rising 11th and 12th graders.

Offerings include a workshop on the basics of the test, a follow-up workshop in areas where the students need extra help, and virtual office hours. A separate offering for high school teachers helps them learn how to build ACT curriculum into their instruction.

More information is available on the UT Martin website.