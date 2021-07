HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members are planning to serve 300 lasagna lunches to community members in need on Saturday, July 10.

The lunches will be served beginning at 12 p.m. They are serving guests on a first come, first serve basis.

The church is located at 315 Winchester Road in Huntsville.

To ensure social distancing, members of the public will remain in their vehicles for drive-thru, pick up service.