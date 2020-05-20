Free grocery box distribution for Madison County families in need happening May 22

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Lexus of Huntsville is partnering with the Salvation Army to provide free grocery boxes to area families in need.

Boxes will be available from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — or until supplies last — on May 22 at Lexus of Huntsville. Families interested in receiving a grocery box should register on the Salvation Army website or call 256-536-5576.

Boxes will contain non-perishable items and are estimated to feed a family of four for a week. The drive-up distribution will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lexus of Huntsville is located at 6580 University Drive.