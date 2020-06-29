Free gene testing for cancer risk expands in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adults 19 and older that reside in qualifying counties now have access to free cancer genetic risk testing.

The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology announced Monday it is offering testing to adults in Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson and Limestone County.

Testing was originally available to men and women between the ages of 28-30.

Offered by Kailos Genetics, the test screens for the well-known BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, as well as several dozen other genes linked to breast, ovarian, colon, prostate, pancreatic, and other cancers.

According to HudsonAlpha, more than 4,500 people have taken the test. To order or gift a test, click here.

To learn more about testing, HudsonAlpha is hosting a free virtual event on July 15 at noon. The event is sponsored by the Princess Theatre and Decatur Morgan Women’s Healthcare. To register, click here.