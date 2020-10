Food Bank of North Alabama in partnership with the Shoals Community Clinic

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Food Bank of North Alabama will distribute free food to families in need on Monday, October 12.

This event is in partnership with the Shoals Community Clinic. The Mobile Pantry event starts at 9:00 AM and runs until 2:00 PM or until the food runs out.

Organizers plan to set up in a parking lot located at 308 Perry Street in Florence.