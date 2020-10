DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Dream Center is partnering with the Food Bank of North Alabama to host a free food distribution this Saturday.

Families in need are invited to stop by the Decatur Dream Center to pick up a variety of food between 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or until food runs out. The center is located on 312 8th St SW in Decatur.

The center is also seeking volunteers to help during the food distribution. Volunteers are asked to wear red and arrive at 10:30 a.m. with a mask.