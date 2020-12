HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This Saturday, families in the Huntsville-area can pick up a box filled with nonperishables and fresh food items for free.

On Saturday, December 19, Union Chapel church members will host a free food box giveaway. The giveaway starts at 8:00 AM.

They plan to distribute 450 boxes. The church says one box is available per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis.

Organizers say the public will remain in their vehicles for drive-thru pick-up service to ensure social-distancing.