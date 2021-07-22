Free Doritos Locos Tacos: Here’s how to get one

The fast-food chain had previously announced that it would be giving fans the chance to redeem free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos after the NBA Finals, but only if either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Phoenix Suns could rally from a halftime deficit to win any of the games. (Taco Bell)

(NEXSTAR) – Taco Bell will be making good on its promise to provide free tacos to NBA fans on Thursday.

The fast-food chain had previously announced that it would be giving fans the chance to redeem free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos after the NBA Finals, but only if either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Phoenix Suns could rally from a halftime deficit to win any of the games.

During Game 6 on July 20, the Bucks did just that, clinching the championship and securing free Doritos Locos Tacos for viewers across the country.

Customers at participating U.S. locations can redeem their tacos all day on Thursday (during valid operating hours) in-store or at the drive-thru by simply asking for their “free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos” when ordering. Fans can also order online or with the Taco Bell app.

The @Bucks @NBA Finals Comeback win means America gets a FREE Flamin’ Hot @Doritos Locos Tacos online, in-store or with the app TODAY! — Taco Bell (@tacobell) July 22, 2021

Taco Bell had originally announced its “NBA Comebacks” promotion earlier this month in honor of its Flamin’ Hot DLT coming back to the menu for a limited time.

“We’re thrilled to reignite our partnership with the league and spice up the NBA Finals even more by giving fans the chance to score a free taco regardless of which jersey they’re wearing,” said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s chief global brand officer, in a press release issued in early July. “The power of Comebacks resonates more than ever, not only because we are turning the heat up in our kitchen to bring back the fan-favorite Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos, but consumers are now able to enjoy this year’s NBA Finals even more whether they’re at home, in the arena or elsewhere.”

More information on Taco Bell’s NBA Comebacks promotion, including terms and conditions, can be found on its official website.

The Flamin’ Hot Doritos Loco Taco, a spicier version of the Doritos Locos Taco, first debuted on Taco Bell menus in April 2020.