Free COVID-19 testing Saturday in Courtland

COURTLAND, Ala. – Free COVID-19 testing will be offered on Saturday, February 13th at the Old Food Value store in Courtland.

The testing kits, provided by UAB, will be offered from 10 AM to 12 PM at 12180 Jessie Jackson Street.

Organizers say no symptoms are necessary and the results will be ready in 48 hours.

The free testing event is coordinated by the Alabama Statewide AHEC program in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Civil Air Patrol, the University of Alabama in Birmingham, and Concerned Citizens of North Alabama.