Free COVID-19 testing event in Moulton on Friday

MOULTON, Ala. – Some local North Alabama organizations are working together to bring free COVID-19 testing to northwest Alabama.

Concerned Citizens of North Alabama, COC Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Civil Air Patrol are working together to sponsor this testing event.

It will take place on Friday, March 5th between 10 am and 1 pm, at The Kitchen (13533 Hwy 157 Moulton, AL).

People do not need to have symptoms or insurance to have the test done.

Results of the PCR test will be returned within 48 hours.

More information can be found at Alabama AHEC Network.