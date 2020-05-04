Free COVID-19 testing begins for uninsured Marshall County residents

BOAZ, Ala. – Uninsured Marshal County residents can now be tested for COVID-19 for free at the United Doctors Family Medical Clinic drive-through test site in Boaz.

“There is a large amount of our population that does not have insurance and we’ve been worried about those people in the past few weeks because you hate to charge for something so necessary, but we had to,” said nurse practitioner Ashley Lackey. “We feel like that’s really going to help with the testing, the mass testing to get more people tested in our area, just because people are more willing to go get that treatment or do what they need to do for themselves if they don’t have to pay especially in these times or people not working and those type things,” said Lackey.

The site has been open for just over a month and has already tested 1,150 people.

Lackey told WHNT News 19 that of those, 250 tests came back positive.

She said even under Governor Kay Ivey’s safer at home order, people still need to be cautious because COVID-19 is still out there.

She told WHNT News 19 that based on what she has seen in the community and in the drive-through, people seem to be taking extra precautions, like wearing masks and gloves. She explained that that makes her hopeful the number of positive tests go down.

“The one thing that everybody pretty much agrees with everywhere is we need to test and test more. Whether the government’s open or closed, the testing is the most important part, to let people know what they have, what they need to do when they have it or that they’re ok to go out and do their jobs or whatever they need to do get done, I think that will continue to be the most important thing going forward,” said Lackey.

The drive-through COVID-19 test site in Boaz is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Patients should expect to receive their results within 48 hours.