Free COVID-19 testing available in North Alabama this month

Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. is offering multiple opportunities for residents to receive free COVID-19 testing during this month.

Testing will take place every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon or until capacity is reached at the following locations:

Nov. 5 – Athens Family Health Center located at 1005 Market St. W #B in Athens

Nov. 12 – New Market Clinic located at 110 Clinic St. in New Market

Nov. 19 – Huntsville Family Health Center located at 751 Pleasant Row in Huntsville

Testing is free to people without insurance. No co-payment is required for people with insurance. People are asked to bring their ID and insurance card if they have one.

A physician’s order isn’t required to receive a test.

COVID-19 testing is also available to the public by appointment at any of the sites. To schedule an appointment, call 1-866-497-4242.

Testing will be closed Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving.