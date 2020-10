A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

DECATUR, Ala. – A free COVID-19 testing site will be available in Decatur next week.

The site will be located at St. James Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Decatur on Thursday, October 29. Community members are welcome to stop by for a free test between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The church is located on 920 West Moulton Street.

The Alabama Statewide AHEC program coordinated the testing site in an effort to ensure all communities receive necessary testing.