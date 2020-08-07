Free COVID-19, antibody testing available in Huntsville August 12

Epidemic concept COVID-19. Coronavirus Test Station. Medical worker in full protective gear takes sample from patient at a COVID-19 drive-thru test site. Testing is done by throat swab.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – To celebrate National Community Health Center Week, Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. partnered with multiple organizations to provide a drive-up COVID-19 testing site for the community next week.

The event will take place Wednesday, August 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Calhoun Community

College located on 102 Wynn Dr. in Huntsville. Participants are asked to bring their ID and

insurance card if they have one.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available to people without insurance. Those with insurance won’t be required to provide a co-payment.

People that donate blood or plasma will be able to receive free antibody testing. Registration for a cancer risk screening will also be available.

Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. teamed up with 100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, the Links Inc., HudsonAlpha, Lifesouth Community Blood Centers, and Calhoun Community College to make the event possible.