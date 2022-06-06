HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – If you’re looking for free summer fun, the Concerts in the Park series is taking place weekly on Monday Nights.

The annual concert series takes place at Huntsville’s Big Spring Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from June 6 through August 8.

“This is all about bringing that local band, giving them probably the largest audience that they are able to perform in front of and being able to elevate them and communicate with their music. So that’s our mission,” says Arts Huntsville Event Manager Cat Turner.

Concerts in the Park is hosted by Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department.

The concert series showcases local musical talent in a mix of genres from rock, folk, and country to jazz, dance, R&B, and today’s hits.

Here is the weekly concert schedule:

Huntsville resident Malcolm Landreth says he was motivated to check out the music for the first time.

“I’m a big music fan. A musician myself, so I was interested in hearing local musicians to come and listen to,” says Malcolm Landreth.

Huntsville resident Bill Hanks calls himself a long-time summer concert in the parking attendee and says it’s always a good experience.

While the event is free to attend, people are encouraged to bring their own seating. Picnics are encouraged at the Concerts, and local food trucks and vendors will be onsite. Leashed pets are also welcome.

Parking is also free at the City of Huntsville Garage M, located off of Clinton Street between Monroe Street and Church Street.