Free boat rides offered in Guntersville to healthcare workers, first responders

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The COVID-19 pandemic made for a tough year, but some of the people who worked themselves to the bone to keep community members safe and healthy got to relax a little today on Lake Guntersville.

Lake and River Fun took healthcare workers and first responders on 45-minute-long treks along the Tennessee River on their boat, “Discovery.”

“If anybody deserves it, they do. They’ve been going out of their way for us for a year so it was easy for us to go out of our way for two days for them, I think,” said Lake and River Fun owner Captain Mark Mills.

“It comes at a perfect time to end a stressful year and start summer a little more relaxed,” added Stephen Henderson, a family practice physician.

Henderson was onboard Friday afternoon along with his coworkers.

He told News 19 he knows first-hand how stressful the COVID-19 pandemic has been.

“We treated a lot of patients with COVID at the office and most of them got well, but we’re glad to see an end to this COVID pandemic and we look forward to a better year ahead,” added Henderson.

Lake and River Fun is the first and only tour boat company in the Guntersville area.

The free rides were offered last year, too, but Capt. Mills said things are looking much better for business this year.

“Last year was highly restricted. We were operating at 50% capacity, masks were required, hand sanitizer for everyone who got on board. This year, they’ve lifted most of the restrictions. We still have hand sanitizer. We still keep the boat clean, but we do have a full capacity boat now,” Capt. Mills explained.

The free boat rides were offered to healthcare workers and first responders May 14 and 15, 2021.